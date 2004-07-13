The NOVINY Czech and Slovak community newspaper.

Visual Sample of the newspaper Welcome to site of the Czech and slovak in Australia!

The "Noviny" are published every second Tuesday.
In Czech and slovak language, last page is in english

There are over 26 000 czech and slovak families in Australia and around 3000 students.

 

look also on our new website: http://home.exetel.com.au/noviny/

sample online : http://www.floowie.com/en/novinyau

 

Noviny vychazeji kazde druhe utery v ceskem a slovenskem jazyce
a posledni stranka je v jazyce anglickem

 

Editor-in-chief and publisher  is:

Vratislav Ricardo Eugene Maria Jan-Krtitel
  Bejsak-Colloredo-Mansfeld


HOW TO SUBSCRIBE?
send AUS 80.00$ (1year subscription)or AUS 45.00$ (half year)
AUS $ 109.00 for USA, Canada and Europe
AUS $ 93.00 for New Zealand and Asia Pacific region.
subscription allready include postage

DIRECTORY:

for memebers only $60 per year - six lines (on page 8) 

check PAYABLE TO: Noviny

Post Office Box 3335
Redfern, NSW 2016
or
ring us anytime on
0414 540 4650414 540 465

Toto predplatne je vcetne postovneho
This subscription include packing and postage

our email:

noviny@exemail.com.au

and alternative email:

nesemvamnoviny@gmail.com

What is in the paper?

News from Czech and Slovak republic
and news from Czech and Slovak communities in Australia

 

and we also testing products for our readers, like cars

 Co zde najdete..

Zpravy z Cech a ze Slovenska,
Co se deje v Australii a v nasich komunitach, zajimavosti,
sport, prehled programu v Ceskoslovenskych, Ceskych a Slovenskych klubech na tri nedele dopredu..
Zlate stranky Ceskych a slovenskych firem, organizaci a klubu..

the picture on left is publisher and chief editor
but
if you click on him you get further info about
noviny, advertisement rates, day of publishing,etc.
SAMPLES of NEWSPAPER ONLINE

For advertisement in Noviny please contact:

 

LEBA Production
production@leba.com.au
03 9521 3366

 