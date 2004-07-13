The "Noviny" are published every second Tuesday.

In Czech and slovak language, last page is in english

There are over 26 000 czech and slovak families in Australia and around 3000 students.

look also on our new website: http://home.exetel.com.au/noviny/

sample o nline : http://www.floowie.com/en/novinyau

Noviny vychazeji kazde druhe utery v ceskem a slovenskem jazyce

a posledni stranka je v jazyce anglickem

Editor-in-chief and publisher is:

Vratislav Ricardo Eugene Maria Jan-Krtitel

Bejsak-Colloredo-Mansfeld



HOW TO SUBSCRIBE?

send AUS 80.00$ (1year subscription)or AUS 45.00$ (half year)

AUS $ 109.00 for USA, Canada and Europe

AUS $ 93.00 for New Zealand and Asia Pacific region.

subscription allready include postage

DIRECTORY:

for memebers only $60 per year - six lines (on page 8)

check PAYABLE TO: Noviny



Post Office Box 3335

Redfern, NSW 2016

or

ring us anytime on

0414 540 465 0414 540 465



Toto predplatne je vcetne postovneho

This subscription include packing and postage

our email:

noviny@exemail.com.au

and alternative email:



nesemvamnoviny@gmail.com