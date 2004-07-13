Welcome to site of the Czech and slovak in Australia!
The "Noviny" are published every second Tuesday.
In Czech and slovak language, last page is in english
There are over 26 000 czech and slovak families in Australia and around 3000 students.
look also on our new website: http://home.exetel.com.au/noviny/
sample online : http://www.floowie.com/en/novinyau
Noviny vychazeji kazde druhe utery v ceskem a slovenskem jazyce
a posledni stranka je v jazyce anglickem
Editor-in-chief and publisher is:
Vratislav Ricardo Eugene Maria Jan-Krtitel
Bejsak-Colloredo-Mansfeld
CLICK HERE - WE WORKING ON NEW NOVINY WEBSITE
HOW TO SUBSCRIBE?
send AUS 80.00$ (1year subscription)or AUS 45.00$ (half year)
AUS $ 109.00 for USA, Canada and Europe
AUS $ 93.00 for New Zealand and Asia Pacific region.
subscription allready include postage
DIRECTORY:
for memebers only $60 per year - six lines (on page 8)
check PAYABLE TO: Noviny
Post Office Box 3335
Redfern, NSW 2016
or
ring us anytime on
0414 540 4650414 540 465
Toto predplatne je vcetne postovneho
This subscription include packing and postage
our email:
noviny@exemail.com.au
and alternative email:
nesemvamnoviny@gmail.com